What am I investing in?

Investors in the Fundrise Starter Portfolio are allocated across a 50 / 50 mix of two of our eDirect investment offerings, the Income eREIT and the Growth eREIT, which are diversified portfolios of private real estate assets located throughout the United States.

How do I earn returns from this investment?

You can earn money through interest payments, property income, as well as potential appreciation in value of the properties themselves. As a shareholder, you are entitled to your pro-rata portion of any income earned and distributed. You can expect quarterly distributions, and may receive additional periodic distributions as certain underlying properties are sold. Actual results may vary and there can be no guarantee of enhanced returns due to investing on Fundrise or the use of Fundrise Advisors’ services or recommendations.

When can I expect a return?

The Fundrise Starter Portfolio is meant to be a long-term, illiquid investment. The return is primarily paid out in two ways (i) via quarterly distributions and (ii) via appreciation in asset value at the end of the asset’s investment term. Both investments in the Starter Portfolio have paid quarterly distributions each quarter since at least Q2 2016, and anticipate continuing to do so in the future, though there can be no guarantees.

Can I redeem my shares?

Each eDirect investment in the Starter Portfolio has adopted a quarterly redemption plan to provide periodic liquidity, subject to certain limitations. For more information, please see the disclosure contained in the Offering Circulars.

What are the fees?

The eDirect offerings in the Starter Portfolio pay a 0.85% annual asset management fee. In addition, investors pay a 0.15% annual investment advisory fee, which is being waived through December 31, 2017. Our unique technology-driven model is up to 40% more cost-efficient than publicly available investments. For a full description of the fees that each investment may incur, please see the Offering Circulars.

What tax documents can I expect to receive?

Investors in the Starter Portfolio can expect to receive two annual Form 1099-DIVs, one for the Income eREIT and one for the Growth eREIT.