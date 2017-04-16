We just invented a whole new way to invest.

Introducing the first low-cost
private market investment advisor.
Fundrise is the first investment service that makes the benefits of private market investing available to you through one simple platform. By combining technology with new federal regulations, we bring the once-unattainable world of private investments directly to you:
We’ve used technology to create a fully automated, end-to-end investment ecosystem that leverages the latest advancements in federal regulations. This new model enables you to unlock access to high-potential private market investments through a simple online service.
eDirect Investing™ technology can grow your money faster
than a traditional portfolio of public stocks.
Fundrise Portfolio
“Fundrise Portfolio” is the hypothetical projected return of a portfolio of commercial real estate, based the weighted average projected annual return of (a) the Fundrise Growth eREIT, for Rise Companies Corp. sponsored appreciation-focused investment products (such as joint-venture equity), based on the analysis included in the the Growth eREIT Performance Analysis, and (b) the Fundrise Income eREIT, for Rise Companies Corp. sponsored income-focused investment products (such as senior loans), based on (i) the analysis included in the Income eREIT Performance Analysis, (ii) discounted by approximately 20 – 30% to take into account potential default risks over the long-term. Accordingly, the projected annual returns under such methodology is approximately 11.95% and 8.00% for Rise sponsored appreciation focused investments and income focused investments, respectively, inclusive of appreciation and dividend reinvestment, and net of fees.
Traditional Portfolio
“Traditional Portfolio” is the hypothetical projected return of a portfolio of public equities (stocks), based on the California Public Employees Retirement System’s average annual return on public equities over the 20-year period from 1996 to 2016, which was 8.20%, inclusive of appreciation and dividend reinvestment, and net of fees.
